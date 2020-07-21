Transcript for KFC testing 3D chicken nuggets

At today's tech bytes KFC trying to whip up finger licking good meat of the future the fast food chain is about to test me be printed chicken nuggets. It's teaming up but the Biotech company in Russia to create lab grown meat at looks and tastes like the real thing including the breading herbs and spices. Since August that introduced five new devices the company executive confirmed in a blog posts to reveal war com. The company's August 5 on packed event. They're described as powered devices and there are hits they may include where polls as well as new phones. An Amazon Boston basis added thirteen billion dollars this fortune on Monday. Amazon stocks soared nearly 235 dollars per share followed several upgrades. Basis overall worth is now reportedly more than 189. Billion dollars. Does your tech bikes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.