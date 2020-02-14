Transcript for A legal win for Apple employees

In today's tech bikes a legal win for apple employees to workers sued the company claiming managers that's towards an LA and New York would check employees bags after their shift to prevent theft sometimes waiting up to thirty minutes. California Supreme Court has ordered the company to pay store workers for the checks apple has not commented. And portable screens to turn your phone into a PC. Samsung and LG are reportedly making monitors to use with Smartphones the devices that connect to a phone either wirelessly or by cable allowing it to be used at the tablet or desktop. Even the robots are feeling romantic this we get Amazon. And that company posting video to promote their new delivery robots spots show how Amazon associates happen. Found their perfect partner while working its centers around the world. If found love and Amazon factory happy Valentine's day of the attack the detect rights have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.