Transcript for Lunar vehicle in works for NASA’s upcoming mission to the moon

They sacked by ten new moon buggy is in the works so Lockheed Martin and General Motors. Are teaming up to developing new lunar vehicle for NASA's upcoming organizations to ruin the vehicle will be equipped with autonomous driving capabilities to maneuver over hazardous charades. Angle will promise patsy three billion years or marked the browsers being used by more than 3.2 five billion people that's about 40% of the entire Internet. Apple's safari is a distant second with 944. Million users and finally a view of the Eiffel Tower like it is never seen before one of the world's most popular monuments was lit up with electricity produced from renewable hydrogen it's part of a push to reduce carbon footprint. Make people more aware of green energy historic landmark trying to leave less of mark bunny empire does your check bites have a great day.

