Major data breach at MGM Resorts

More
The personal information of more than 10 million people has reportedly been compromised, including names, numbers and addresses.
0:09 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major data breach at MGM Resorts
I make data breach at MGM resorts the personal information of more than ten million people have reportedly been compromised. Including names numbers and addresses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"The personal information of more than 10 million people has reportedly been compromised, including names, numbers and addresses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69097790","title":"Major data breach at MGM Resorts","url":"/Technology/video/major-data-breach-mgm-resorts-69097790"}