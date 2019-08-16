Transcript for Mark your calendars for the new iPhone

In today's tech bikes marker calendars for Apple's next iPhone apple released a beta version of its operating system yesterday which included. The calendar apps that to the date of Tuesday that Ted. Similar screen shot was found last year ahead of Apple's September iPhone event. Eddie Google is adding a new feature to its assistant that will let you send reminders saw other people. That's just as long as that person as part of your group up trusted fellow assistant users Google says the feature is designed mostly for families. Finally if you're binge watcher this is the bad for you. Look at that it's from an Italian designer it comes with a high tech projector seventy inch screen and top of the line speakers. That keeps track of your sleeping patterns your weight and it can also monitor. Room temperature no word yet on a price whatever it is worth I'll take to you those are kept by a at a good weekend.

