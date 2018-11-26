Getting to know Mars, the "red planet"

More
Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and over 4.5 billion years old.
0:58 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Getting to know Mars, the "red planet"
Do. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59429990,"title":"Getting to know Mars, the \"red planet\"","duration":"0:58","description":"Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and over 4.5 billion years old.","url":"/Technology/video/mars-red-planet-59429990","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.