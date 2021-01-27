Transcript for Massive internet outage in parts of the Northeast blamed on Verizon network issue

In today's tech bytes a massive Internet outage that disrupted work and school in parts the northeast is being blamed on a Verizon network issue. For several hours Tuesday people from DC to Boston reported connection problems are slow service and sites like zoom Google and Amazon. Apple is released an emergency operating system for iPhone and iPad users it comes after the company learned. Hackers could be exploiting and three flaws in Ohio west to take over devices. Apple says it will offer more details about those vulnerabilities soon. And your Amazon at Coke and do a new trick eight didn't bark. Part of the new Alexa guard package includes a feature to make burglars think there's a dog in your house and your security cameras sensed movement. You'll also set off a siren if someone gets inside and those are your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.