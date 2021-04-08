Transcript for Microsoft mandates vaccines for workers

In today's tech fights Microsoft is the latest tech giant to mandate vaccines. The company's 100000 US employees vendors in visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter its buildings Microsoft is also pushing back its reopening date one month. To October. Apple's new online store has a new look. The site was down for about an hour Tuesday but returned with some features. It is store web page resembles the Apple Store app on iPad and iPhone apple has also restored the old dedicated store tab navigation bar. And it appears dating apps are hotter than ever even in the pandemic Tinder says 21 it was the busiest year ever for its app. The company tripled its profit from the previous year. And Tinder says nearly 50% of users who tried to new video chat feature. Which rolled out last month the other 50% are going on real dates that you're checked bites a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.