MIT robots enjoy a soccer outing

More
The army of bots are engineered to perform backflips in addition to many other maneuvers.
0:35 | 11/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for MIT robots enjoy a soccer outing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"The army of bots are engineered to perform backflips in addition to many other maneuvers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66857723","title":"MIT robots enjoy a soccer outing","url":"/Technology/video/mit-robots-enjoy-soccer-outing-66857723"}