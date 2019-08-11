Now Playing: Humanoid robot shows off impressive gymnastics routine

Now Playing: MIT robots enjoy a soccer outing

Now Playing: Security company illegally sells Chinese-made goods

Now Playing: Black Friday deals

Now Playing: Older Samsung smart TVs will no longer support Netflix

Now Playing: Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Now Playing: Drone footage gives inside look at lives of killer whales

Now Playing: Kidventor: 6-year-old's ingenious firefighter safety invention

Now Playing: Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree

Now Playing: Drones deliver prescription in North Carolina

Now Playing: The T-Mobile Sprint merger has government approval

Now Playing: Smart speaker security alert

Now Playing: Facebook gets a new look

Now Playing: Screen time and kids: New findings parents need to know

Now Playing: New research shows Siri, Alexa vulnerable to hackers

Now Playing: Too much screen time associated with changes in children’s brains: Study

Now Playing: SpaceX hits huge milestone

Now Playing: Foldable RAZR phone leaked

Now Playing: Politicians react to latest Twitter ad ban