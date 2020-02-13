Transcript for MWC officially cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

In today's tech bytes the world's biggest Smartphone trade show canceled because of the corner of ours get the world mobile congress was set for later this month in Spain. Organizers announced the cancellation after major tech companies like Amazon Sony and face look. Pulled out a give and over fears of the virus is spread. Facebook's what's at messaging service now has more than two billion users ask Bob. From a one point five billion users just two years ago the company's CEO is promising to fend. It's fully private form of messaging bass despite growing pressure from lawmakers around the world. That's the songs you'll need if you're looking for love this week as Spotify has released its list of the most street songs on Valentine's Day. Cherie thinking out loud is number two and that rewind history and song on Valentine's Day. All of me by John much. As your tick bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.