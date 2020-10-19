Transcript for NASA's OSIRIS-REx to touch down on asteroid Bennu

Over 200 million miles away from her. Osiris Rex is preparing for NASA's most ambitious sample return since the Apollo program. After months of detailed analysis of vendors terrain. The teams like the night until crater as the symbol say for the mission. Osiris Rex will need to carefully dodge rocky hazards as it descends to the space no larger than a few parking spots. The spacecraft is map the terrain in high resolution. Capturing these stunning cattle co managers across Ben's road surface. And now. You're ready to turn it segment of the attention goes sampling event. Themselves Rex is prepared to begin this descent down to the new surface and find and collect a sample. Using this database of images from letting him as a guide for its onboard navigation system natural future trek. Looser restrictions do it's up to tackle. That's been tracking hazards along the way. After years of preparation and analysis and what persons. Hoped would do is send. Bruce Evers Rex is red.

