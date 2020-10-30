Transcript for Netflix raises subscription prices

Sanjay says bison Netflix price hike new subscribers now have to pay fourteen dollars a month. For the standard plan that's up one dollar and eighteen dollars for the premium plan an increase of two dollars per subscribers are exempt for now but the new rates are coming soon. Next more virtual WNBA. Seven acre of the NBA two K 21 video games says. There will be dreaming WNBA focus modes when the game is we release next month. The popular hoops game is being re issued in connection. With a new PlayStation and Xbox game consoles and finally the flying car has taken its first flight in Europe hybrid can go from being aimed wrote a vehicle to an air vehicle in just three minutes with a click of a bunch. It even comes with HU or foresee adoption and could go on sale within six months now that's more in line with how we thought when he when he was going to be. Those insect bites a great day.

