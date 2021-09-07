Transcript for NFL and Twitter announce new game plan

In today's tech sites and it fell on Twitter announced a new game plan the league will soon start using Twitter spaces. Where's a live audio chat rooms and NFL has agreed to host which when he Twitter spaces for the upcoming scenes in which will include bring players. Amazon prime is adding Universal Pictures which streaming service. The movies will debut on prime video for a four month run on the studio sister streaming service peacock. The multi year deal starts in 20/20 two and includes the major releases like Jurassic world dominion. Like yourself says it's still grateful to employees for their efforts street a pandemic it. It's getting at 15100. Dollar bonus that's on top of extra vacation days the company headed out earlier this year. Those notices will cost about 200 million dollars and those are your tech bytes have a great day.

