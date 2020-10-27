Transcript for Online shopping scams on the rise

In today's tech bytes all lined shopping is surging and so are online purchasing scams 38% of scams reported so far this year were related to online shopping compared to 24% last year and 80% of consumers say they've lost money many on purchases made through FaceBook. Whitney Houston's classic. Version of I will always love you always an exclusive clubs the fourth song from the nineties to reach the one billion mark the first from a solo artists. In 1992 it was featured in the film the bodyguard. Finally some real life pac man a virtual board seats on its 200 square foot Mazen Illinois that was carved out to look like the arcade game. The front loaders are driven remotely by players in color coated hat support his. We created by engineers at caterpillar to mark the company's 95 anniversary those are your tech bytes.

