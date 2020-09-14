Transcript for Oracle wins bid to acquire TikTok

In today's sex finds Oracle wins the plan to acquire part of ticked off. Both Oracle and Microsoft for the running to buy the American operations of the video sharing apple Microsoft confirms. Its bid was rejected the drug administration threatened to ban kicked off calling it a national security risk under Chinese ownership. In dram users may be facing a new fee the platforms reportedly considering adding a charged. For putting web links and photo captions a patent applications submitted 2016 Joseph the pop up asking users if they want to pay two dollars to make a link live. No word if or when it would take a fact. Top adult fans could win the new Xbox for the cost of a drink about food chain. Teamed up with Microsoft for the giveaway and you can enter up to three times a day for a chance to win. By buying a drain that comes with a digital code out they said Chiluba we'd be talking those are tech sites have a great day.

