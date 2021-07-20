Transcript for Peloton creates ‘lane break’ video game mode

Today's tech bytes of video game from pallets on the in app offering called lane break we'll push writers to peddling various rates along a virtual highway. Players will be able to choose the level of difficulty there music. Google is looking into complaints that some of its directions they put hikers in danger. One organization is warning against using Google Maps while hiking in higher peaks. Asking users said they were directed to areas too dangerous for inexperienced hikers Google says there investigate the complaints. For me Parker is letting you renew your glasses or contact lens prescriptions without leaving home. I work company's virtual vision test lets you use your iPhone to determine if you needed a prescription. We'll be Parker says it's not a replacement for your ride up and out. Though they are tech bytes have a great day everyone.

