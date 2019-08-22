Transcript for People fall for fake Instagram warning

In today's tech bytes in it mr. Graham hoax goes viral duping several celebrities the post falsely warned that everything you've ever posted is about to become public among those falling for a hoax Julia Roberts ushered even the energy secretary Rick Perry all adding the posts to their seats. Motorola may be selling its full global RAZR phone by the end of the year may be in time for Christmas attack blog predicts that US launch will come within the next few months. With the price around 15100. Dollars the first raiser went on sale fifteen years ago and think twice before you put Apple's new titanium card in your wallet yet apparently the tech giants credit card doesn't clean up well apple warns it may become permanently discolored at that store against leather denim. It may also become scratched it kept next a plastic cards ANC. I can't afford goes her Christian sect I have agreed to.

