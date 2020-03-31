Transcript for Privacy concerns with popular video conferencing app ‘Zoom’

If they affect flights privacy and security concerns about zoom the popular video conferencing perhaps use is soaring during this pandemic. But New York State is reportedly looking into what Xoom is doing to protect users' privacy. There are multiple reports of hackers hijacking dozens virtual meetings it's known as the zoom bomb me. Restaurant reservation apples and cable has lost a tool to set up reservation times its supermarkets and other retailers. Users get text alerts when it's their time to shop only a handful of supermarkets in California are using the new feature but Opentable is hoping to expand. And what action on the court on hold and being fans could soon get their basketball fix. The league is reportedly looking at the holding a video game turner met with actual players competing. An NBA two K event in May launch as soon as Friday on ESPN in play out. Over ten days as your tech bytes.

