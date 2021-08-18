Transcript for New way to report misinformation about COVID-19

Today's tech bytes a new way to report misinformation about Kobe. Twitter users are now able to use the drop down menu at top right of every tweak to flag possibly offending material. Testing we'll take a few months and end the feature could be ruled out further. The controversial message yak yak is back. Shut down four years ago. Anonymous messaging app was blamed for cyber bullying but the new owners are promising a stronger stance against abuse. The new app resembles the previous version posts and comments can only be viewed within a five mile radius. And the next step of the robot revolution is playing out in a Massachusetts last. You atlas robots managed to finish their park or obstacle course without a mistake. The images have some worried about robots taking over but researchers insist that news should inspire hope. Let's hope it doesn't inspire nightmares as you expect.

