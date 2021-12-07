Transcript for What Richard Branson’s trip to space means for future of exploration

Richard Branson took one giant leap ahead in the billionaire space race this weekend lifting off to the edge of space and virgin galactic unity spacecraft. He spent four minutes in zero gravity before returning to earth beating Amazon founder Jeff bases into space by just a few days. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez has the latest. 32. 1 released this morning history many ignition sir Richard Branson blasting off to the edge of space. Become the first person to launch abort his own space ship. Floating in weightlessness for four minutes sending a message back to work. For the next generation of variables. If Ed. Joseph DiMaggio and what year Kendall. The history making moments happening over the New Mexico desert the mother ship eve caring virgin galactic spaceship unity to about 50000 feet. Dropping to communities rocket ignites blasting Branson and five others to the edge of space. You could hear the roar of the rockets. Your. Got pinned into a seat. You're going straight out you're looking straight out you're going through and yes sort of know what to 3000 miles an hour in seven or eight seconds. And it's it's as a ride of a lifetime and then you go from class extreme. To complete silence brands and joining us just moments later this thing. Excuse us succeed and doesn't. And. Fellow astronauts to reach a ban won't by his side. Only the third Indian American woman to fly to space her job science. And put up carrying recent experiments actually strap. To my legs I mean. This capability is going to transform their resurgent technology that we can develop an acrobatic children took center stage in Branson's mind before and after the launch speaking directly with. Why is that so important to you. But let I'm a grandfather. And I'm if and I'd just love to inspire kids seven as a kick myself on a so the moon landing I was. You know making rockets out of Kabul both cities. Seventeen years of work leading Branson to beat Amazon founder Jeff baze those to space. Mike just nine days when days it was a scheduled to board his blue origin spacecraft and liftoff. Days of sending him well wishers before the flight SpaceX founder Elon Musk flying in to send him off in person. The event dyslexic kids are. Beside myself I'm to live wonderful view of people who prayed this can continue this them. Imagine what you can achievement and every kid can achieve something wonderful in their lives and will do unfilled. Such a great message right there. And virgin galactic hopes to start flying customers to space by next year we've told yeah it's not cheap about 250000. Dollars per seat. The you know what about 700 people Diane. Have already signed up and we should tell you what about Jeff pesos because he's scheduled to launch in just about eight days well it turns out his company blue origin. Doesn't yet have the FAA approval that you need to fly customers to space so time is ticking and we. Will be watching Diane. You know you'll be transportation correspondent GO Benitez in New Mexico GO thank you. Let's bring in ABC news contributor and former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman ABC news contributor and former fighter pilot Steve gay neared. And Nicholas Middleby author of tests God's virgin galactic and the making of a modern astronaut. For more on all of this thank you all for being here today Katie out want to start with you. Going to space used to be something reserved for professional so what do you think about this a balding industry of space tourism. I'm crazy about it. I mean it is I think it means a lot. And I and I say more people and station them more ideas we have been space and more ideas how down here are on the ground so. I'm for it and nick you literally wrote the book on Richard Branson and virgin galactic so what was your reaction to the news that this flight was a success. I mean it was it was just yell at the moment triumph and having watched them. Not gotten the company. But three weeks after they had this supper this terrible crash in 2014. And so what and when I walked into the hangar in late 2014. The species that you're looking now was a hot ask on scaffolding in the middle of this otherwise empty empty hangar. And to have seen and watched that. That built this ship build this company and look I usually order that Richard Branson for all of this excess. It master marketer. Mom he's very good branding. He doesn't really build things and so for his real first foray into building something to be space ships is is it. Woods is going to be a cautionary tale. I was just going to be a sort of a triumph against all odds sort of story and I was trying to figure out as I was writing them up and framing all these facts and don't at least for this first Burton proving that the concept works that he can deliver. Into the edge of space you know it's against all odds kind of story he's not lacking in ambition that's for sure and Steve more countries are getting involved in space exploration China has a new space station Israel is trying to land on the moon. What is so mean for the world. I think when we saw letter Richard bridge yesterday it it's on. But it at base it's actually just and ride for rich people can afford 250000 dollars and it technology that he. Really isn't anything different than what the US was doing in the 191960. That said it's part of an extraordinary growing ecosystem of commercial space beats being led really by Iran. And jet pays us you don't rich as an urgent. Orbit which is going to send small satellites and in due out into space out. It's it's extraordinary growth. Of commercial aerospace and commercial space that writing down on the cost of watched union idea Diane during the space shuttle it cost 125000. Dollars to one how. Into orbit. Now with the things that mr. Abbas is doing in particular. We're down to about 700 dollars. This means those dreams of being able to go to the Mars colonized marks to two people on the moon and use it as logic. To other parts of the universe is within reach its within financial reach. What we saw yesterday is it's nice its own anything they get people interest in space is good but the real story here is what's going on in terms of commercializing space in ways that countries not to. And kitty want to piggyback on that because there's a fair share of critics out there who say in all the money going into this would be better spent trying to solve problems here on earth and at least for the immediate future going to space seems like it's something reserved for the extremely wealthy so. How does this impact those of us who don't have that kind of cash. Others there's several approaches there aren't that are really like to start with is that we've heard a lot from Richard Branson about you know when I was a child I dreamed of best and it wasn't true for me an anchor open a fan of Stanley remind dad was an X lurch because women just didn't see a lot of images on themselves in the media. And doing these things and so you know listening to what Steve says I say why can't we have all of these things and in terms of in in terms a different kind such exploring stays that the fact that just brings so much attention and then we're seeing different people next week. He says he's I invited Wally funk to fly with him one of the women that was tested early. Com for attempting to women have these skills which of course they do it on to go to stations so. There's a lot of meaning content and also their research and we do remain lower tore bench. Much of it cannot be done anywhere else and it leads to solutions town here on inter on the ground for a range of fields that attract everywhere and everything from our help you how we build things and what. Materials we can have cools more. And so neck really quick what it thinks the next big golfer Branson and virgin galactic. Well it's it's the big goal which is is scaling up and and making this a viable business and that's actually far more typical than right now what he did yesterday. Is what they're trying to give us they're trying to sort of a cheap airline like frequency. And and and repeat ability and to do that they know that they've really can't afford another accident and and currently. Rupert accident fatality rate for human space fighters 3%. It's urgent if one out of every thirty passengers who gets on the virgin galactic ship is killed that's not. Going to they're not going to be able to make a viable business out that's they've got to deal that should suit you bring that number down to a fraction of a percent and that's all in the coming weeks months years more remote most likely years to see whether they can get this down. Two weekly safe weekly flights and then you know I think that's going to be add significantly more challenging than even what we saw yesterday. Katie Coleman Steve can your necklace medal great to have you guys thank you.

