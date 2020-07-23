Samsung announces new foldable flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 5G

More
AT&T apologizes for emails to customers to update their old phones, also a new study shows people who are addicted to social media more are likely to enjoy making people angry.
0:52 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung announces new foldable flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 5G

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"AT&T apologizes for emails to customers to update their old phones, also a new study shows people who are addicted to social media more are likely to enjoy making people angry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71938044","title":"Samsung announces new foldable flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 5G","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-announces-foldable-flip-phone-galaxy-flip-5g-71938044"}