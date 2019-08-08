Transcript for New Samsung Galaxy faces criticism over high price

And they check right Samsung's new Smartphone couldn't break the bank but critics say the upgrades are only minor get a galaxy note ten is about 950 dollars the ten plus. Cost about eleven on their slimmer lighter with a storage and no headphone Jack and the embedded stylist. Can do some cool new tricks. Cell fees could soon be used to measure your blood pressure scientists have developed technology that enables phone cameras. To accurately measure blood pressure but more research is needed so far there's no way to test people with very dark. Or very light skin. Macaulay Culkin says this is what an updated version of home alone would look like it's been almost thirty years since the classic movie was released. He's thirty right now Disney's new streaming service plans or reboot up their franchise Balkans says he's available it would look at all of ever. Those are attacked by Thea.

