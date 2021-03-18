Transcript for Samsung unveils budget-friendly smartphones

SpaceX vice Samsung have them build a new line of budget friendly phones at three new models in the galaxy a series include a five G version. They range from 400 to 600 dollars. Do you snapped shut filters with a built in cameras. There's a music sharing setting. The FCC has issued the largest fine in its history as part of a major crackdown on illegal robocalls telemarketers and Texas want to pay. 225. Million dollars for trying to sell bogus health plans they falsely claim were linked to major insurance companies. But only BI am a Mac guy is coming back with a twist. And it 2000 actor just a long declared himself a Mac guy in the classic apple patents now longest featured in an aberrant and tell them. Where he seems excited about. He seats. Areas and those are tech bytes have a great day.

