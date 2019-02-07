Transcript for Samsung's next big product launch will be held on Aug. 2

In today's tech like Samsung is rolling its next big product launch on August CeBIT the company's expected to launch the galaxy note ten Smartphone this model reportedly has no. Physical buttons are ahead from jacking comes in two different screen sizes. And over is now testing a way to help get people out of the car the company's apple now show users work your rent bikes and scooters. It think tested in Atlanta and San Diego. Hoover says it may expand the feature. And the Church of England has released its ten digital commandments on the dangers of social media use they include don't hide hiding behind it overseas is frowned upon don't blur your boundaries due to risk a personal opinions being seen as public statements. The be mindful of your security don't know what's your personal information. Like everything you eat today. Don't Hodges that he attacked by have a great game.

