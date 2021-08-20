Science shows spirituality helps 'awaken' your brain, author says

More
ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Dr. Lisa Miller about her new book, "The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life."
4:51 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Science shows spirituality helps 'awaken' your brain, author says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:51","description":"ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Dr. Lisa Miller about her new book, \"The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"79552215","title":"Science shows spirituality helps 'awaken' your brain, author says","url":"/Technology/video/science-shows-spirituality-helps-awaken-brain-author-79552215"}