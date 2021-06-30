Transcript for Security concerns at LinkedIn

And say sex bites the new security concerns at linked and reports say how hurt selling information. From 700 million users of the business connection site. That information includes phone numbers and email addresses blinked then and says the data was not breach saying the information taken from the site was publicly available. Alexa can now help your kids learn how to read Amazon's new feature reading psychic. We'll take turns with your child reading a book an Amazon kids plus subscription is required. Alexa will leave an offer encouraging words like amazing job. Finally boy band BTS gets down with one of the robots from Boston dynamics and a new video that's getting millions of views. It was created to mark the completion. Up on days acquisition of the Massachusetts based company the deal was worth over eight billion dollars it was dynamite visitors at Biden had a great day.

