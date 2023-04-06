Snapchat to improve AI chabot

The company said it would launch tools to safeguard users of its My AI chatbot after reports said it was "was responding in an unsafe and inappropriate manner."

April 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live