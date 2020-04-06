Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Snapchat is no longer highlighting Trump's account
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:50","description":"Plus, Samsung's new handwashing app for smartwatches and only about one third of people change their passwords after a data breach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71065493","title":"Snapchat is no longer highlighting Trump's account","url":"/Technology/video/snapchat-longer-highlighting-trumps-account-71065493"}