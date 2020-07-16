Sony to double production of Playstation gaming units amid the coronavirus

Zoom is entering the hardware space with "Zoom at Home" and Google is creating temporary tattoos that can serve as touchpads.
0:51 | 07/16/20

Transcript for Sony to double production of Playstation gaming units amid the coronavirus
If today's tech fights a sign of the times of Sony is reportedly doubling production of its upcoming PlayStation five. It's that a five million units ten million will be made the reason is believed to be sharply increased interest in home entertainment. Amid the corner virus and Xoom is getting into hardware offering a new device called Zune before home. It has 27 inch screen along with three cameras and eight microphones. But maybe most importantly it comes we'll zoom software preloaded just in case you find yourself still working from home. Finally school's new project puts temporary taxes on people that transform your skin into a touchpad. The taxis or go with sensors that can be trigger bite or swipe gestures. How exactly they might be used in the future is unclear. Officer tech might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

