SpaceX launch lights up night sky in Southern California

SpaceX lit up the night sky in Southern California on Sunday, and sent gawkers from across the region craning their necks to the sight.
0:24 | 10/08/18

SpaceX launch lights up night sky in Southern California
For the 35 time in swing one month SpaceX has conducted a successful rocket launched. And for the first time one of its first stage boosters returned to earth in California. As you can see there on the right pretty impressive the previous landings by the way were in Florida. The launch over night sent an Argentinian satellite into orbit will be used for emergency management during disasters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

