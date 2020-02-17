Transcript for Speculations about Apple’s next iPhone

In today's tick bites rumors are flying about the next Apple iPhone it's believed the company is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SC next month that main. It's still up in the air but Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will BV SE two cases for the phone are already on sale. At a once popular live game show apple HQ trip is no more it launched an on. Here's Tony seventeen it became the second most downloaded app in the US but it shut down over the weekend because of a funding crisis. One popular former host says it failed because of incompetence and arrogance. Probably the robot vacuum back to vacuum and mop at the same time. They named diva Oslo at 928 uses artificial intelligence to recognize objects and figure out what it can go over and bicycle around. Also compatible with both Alexa at Google says that I want one failure tech bytes.

