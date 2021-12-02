Transcript for Study finds Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 up to 7 days before testing

Today's tech bytes a new study finds that the apple lots can detect cove in nineteen up to seven days before testing. Researchers say that's significant because the virus can be contagious weld will force it does appear subtle changes in a person's heart rate could predict infection. Listening to a song Alexa can now help you share it with your friends that you function can send a song or the name an artist to another Alexa enabled device. All you have to do is say Alexa share this solemn wit and give your friend's name. Finally adopt trees system that uses artificial intelligence the device drop streets when it detects that your daughter is in a position you asked for. The developers say it can analyze the animals position in just 12. And they claim it is more than 90%. Accurate. It was a good machine or a good machine does it expects the grit and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.