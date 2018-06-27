Transcript for Tesla announces plans to build an all-electric pickup truck

Today's tech bikes tussle is all electric pickup truck. CEO Elon Musk traded details about the track saying it'll feature all wheel drive 360 degree cameras and the ability to auto parallel park. Tesla expects to start building the pick up truck next year with 822 point release date well Boeing has unveiled a design for hypersonic jet that could fly from the York to London in just two hours much quicker than the usual six to eight hours but there are some questions about how much money to companies willing to spend on a project. And whether it would be profitable. And you can now video chat with some friends that is to Graham the new feature called instant crammed direct rolled out today. It allows up to four friends to join a group video chat if things get boring users can minimize the chat window and browse the rest of minster Graham without ending. The call that's up tennis. What's up to you hated guy is me well didn't totally does your checked by I did like that photo of.

