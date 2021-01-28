Transcript for Tesla celebrates first ever profitable year

At today's tech bites Tess lies celebrating its first profitable year. After seventeen years of losses the company had a net profit of 721. Million dollars and twenty when he. The company delivered nearly 500000 electric cars last year despite the pandemic. But Tesla stock dropped as the profit still missed Wall Street expectations. Wal-Mart says it's planning to build new warehouses big enough to use robots because of a surge in online ordering Wal-Mart hopes to use the robots that go grocery orders. They make them available for pick up in an hour or less. Finally burger ten is now the biggest hit and Netflix history he early eighteenth century romance with. Watson a record 82 million households during its first month of release. It has hit number one and 83 countries. A second season was in the works. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.