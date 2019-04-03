Transcript for Tesla ready to roll out new SUV

And today's tech bytes have flown ready to roll out its suvs as CEO Elon Musk says the so called bottom line will be unveiled in Los Angeles next Thursday. He says it will have slightly less racist anti plus mile three using same battery. It's expected to cost about 38000 dollars at rumors are flying about the next generation of air pod. Later say that Apple's new year phones will be able to charge from MD took all Jews in just fifteen minutes. We may have to wait long the new air pots could be on shelves as early as march 29. Finally jetBlue wants you to delete all your photos on mr. grant. You do that and then upload a picture of a jetBlue template and a half check build a chance to fly free for a year. Yet to keep Jeb Bush template up until the contest ends on Friday. You would do it I think about it desert tick bites have a great day and good luck with that contact.

