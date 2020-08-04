Twitter CEO makes a big donation

More
Plus, all Microsoft events will be done remotely, and fewer robocalls due to COVID-19 pandemic.
0:53 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter CEO makes a big donation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Plus, all Microsoft events will be done remotely, and fewer robocalls due to COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70040976","title":"Twitter CEO makes a big donation","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-ceo-makes-big-donation-70040976"}