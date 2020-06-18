Transcript for Twitter is testing 'voice tweets'

If today's tech vice Twitter if testing voice tweets. They allow users to post more than two minutes of audio. They can be put out as a standalone tweet or in addition to tax is available now only to a limited group of people Twitter says that will change in the coming weeks. There's a new way to keep your social justice while you fly how about double Decker seating. In premium economy inventor says his lie flat seats won't take up any war room. In the current seats that word if any airline's interest it. Daily naps have gone to the dogs a new app called dig helps people find a partner who loves their dog it's much that they do. Users create a profile for them and their dog then decide if they did the potential matches the app even suggest dog friendly locations for the first date. We know that daily life can be pretty rough. Other tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.