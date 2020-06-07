Transcript for Uber is buying food delivery app Postmates

So today that fights over is buying food delivery outpost mates bloopers rather write your business has been hurt by the pandemic. The company hopes the reported two point 65 billion dollar deal will expand its on demand food delivery service. Google may have fixed the chrome browsers battery drain problem a software change could add as much as two hours to a laptop's battery life. It's not clear when the update is coming but reports say its eminent it will only be available to us those running android and or later. And probably a massive display by casino still under construction. Resorts world. Los biggest activated its 100000 square foot LED screen. With a digital fireworks show this greatest period of forty feet wide and made up of more than. 3000. LED panels it took seven months to bill. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

