Transcript for Uber CEO weighs in on whether companies should be forced to put women on boards

Hoover has three women on its board currently there is a bill in California right now to force public companies to put at least one woman. On their board what we're do you wanna why don't. Com. I'll tell you I think that's. Any CEO out there any chairmen of the board. Who leads who Smart. Believes that it is actually in his or her business interest. To improve representation and diversity at the board level at the management level and a all levels of company and if you're doing it because a regulation. You were leaked to the game. It's a real issue. But it's something that we are working on with real rigor we have a new head. Diversity and inclusion and it's something that we wanted because we think it's good for business and it's very tentative. Your point though there are still a number of companies in California and around the country. Who don't have that type of mentality. Do you believe that a law like that should exist to force their hand. If you get down to it no I'd rather folks like you called amount on that. Slalom we will continue to do that that's really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.