Uber CEO weighs in on whether companies should be forced to put women on boards

More
Dara Khosrowshahi tells ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis he doesn't agree with a California bill SB-826 that would require public companies to have at least one woman on their board.
1:13 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber CEO weighs in on whether companies should be forced to put women on boards
Hoover has three women on its board currently there is a bill in California right now to force public companies to put at least one woman. On their board what we're do you wanna why don't. Com. I'll tell you I think that's. Any CEO out there any chairmen of the board. Who leads who Smart. Believes that it is actually in his or her business interest. To improve representation and diversity at the board level at the management level and a all levels of company and if you're doing it because a regulation. You were leaked to the game. It's a real issue. But it's something that we are working on with real rigor we have a new head. Diversity and inclusion and it's something that we wanted because we think it's good for business and it's very tentative. Your point though there are still a number of companies in California and around the country. Who don't have that type of mentality. Do you believe that a law like that should exist to force their hand. If you get down to it no I'd rather folks like you called amount on that. Slalom we will continue to do that that's really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57657530,"title":"Uber CEO weighs in on whether companies should be forced to put women on boards","duration":"1:13","description":"Dara Khosrowshahi tells ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis he doesn't agree with a California bill SB-826 that would require public companies to have at least one woman on their board.","url":"/Technology/video/uber-ceo-government-force-companies-put-women-company-57657530","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.