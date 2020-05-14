Transcript for Uber customers must show they are wearing a mask before requesting a ride

In today's tech bikes over or forces in new driver face mask requirement. But face detection technology before driver can accept or right here she must take itself he while wearing the mask. If the technology detects no less than the driver won't be allowed to proceed with a wry. More people have a chance to get grocery deliveries through Amazon the retail giant established a waiting list for new Amazon fresh and whole foods customers a month ago. In order to manage demand Amazon says they have increased capacity so the waiting list has been removed. And hence that access comes as a car the car sharing service will now allow new customers access vehicles within minutes of signing up instead of days. All you need is your driver's license. Anna Sophie to confirm your identity. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

