Transcript for Here's when Uber will become a public company, according to the CEO

This time next year will never be a public company. This time next few years we're either you public co company are awfully close. Everything's on track they're on of people working on on the process it's a steppingstone for us but it's an important stepping stone. Certainly going to be focused on that process but one could be more focused on is improving their service. Being a great partner to our driver partners and ultimately be the safest transportation plan. What's the over tickers and I don't know Gruber sounds pretty good. He or the no commitment there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.