Transcript for US mobile providers vow to stop sharing your data

In today's tech lights a big move by all the big major US mobile providers Verizon AT&T sprint and T-Mobile will no longer sell user's location data to third party brokers. Those brokers traditionally resell the information without your consent together the companies have more than 300 million subscribers. FaceBook has started testing auto play video ads on its messenger app there are a lot of starting with a handful of users before it expands. FaceBook says users can control the ads by hiding are reporting some of them. But he won't be able to this Abel the ads. Amazon is rolling out a new delivery system ideal for apartment dwellers it's called hop and it bills on Amazon lockers offering a safe space where your Amazon packages are deliveries from any center. Can be stored until you're ready to pick them up. And those are tough but I'm a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.