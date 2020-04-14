Transcript for A waiting list for Amazon grocery customers

In today's tech writes a waiting list for new Amazon grocery delivery customers the companies temporarily asking new Amazon fresh Whole Foods Market customers. To sign up for an invitation to use the services. Amazon is also adding 75000. More workers next a growing number of acts throwers are using video platforms to stay sharp. They formed the quarantine acts don't leak so they can compete even wallet isolation. I had a belief that it's been such a hit. It will continue after quarantining ends. Students can now take advantage of a whopper of a deal Burger King has started a new court requires Roy to promote the chain is hosting. A question each day on its social media platforms students who answer correctly will be eligible to get a free whopper with any purchase it's headed your way. Student edition. Does your tech bytes have a great game.

