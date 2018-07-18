Transcript for Walmart considers starting streaming service

In today's tech bikes Wal-Mart is reportedly going after Amazon again. But this time it's not in retailing the information website reports Wal-Mart is considering launching its own streaming video service. The service would reportedly cost less than Amazon prime and Netflix. UPS is testing a way for people to get packages delivered when they're not home. It started as a pilot program in New York City where drivers use Smart box to gain entry into apartment buildings that don't have doorman. Amazon launched a similar service last month using lockers in common areas and a Girl Scouts are changing with the times introducing a badge for cyber security. The goal is to prepare girls for a modern world filled with digital opportunities as well as threats. The cyber security that is among a batch of thirty new badges aimed at promoting stem education science technology engineering and math. Well urged very. Then that's your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.