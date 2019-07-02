Waze app under fire from police departments

Plus, the New York Times is becoming a major digital company and new emojis are coming to the iPhone.
0:52 | 02/07/19

Waze app under fire from police departments
In today's tech bikes and new York city police wanting to part ways with a traffic app. The department is ordering Google's ways have to stop revealing sobriety checkpoints either police departments have also protests it. The disclosure of speech applications on the act in a statement Google says no one more speed traps are improve safety. But the statement made no mention of sobriety checks the New York Times is becoming a major digital company now has 3.3 million online subscribers. A significant increase from a year earlier shares for the company hit a thirteen year high after the announcement. The paper is out buying back its Manhattan office space for 215 million dollars. And get ready for a new batch of a Rongji is 230 new characters are coming to the iPhone they include a yawning face as Scott. And horse or a juice box and ice cube. And a pinching and those are attacked by.

