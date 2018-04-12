Whale songs have changed over the last few decades

More
Songs have lowered in frequency, in part because of changes to ocean water.
0:24 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whale songs have changed over the last few decades
And the and the and the yeah and the it. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59611811,"title":"Whale songs have changed over the last few decades","duration":"0:24","description":"Songs have lowered in frequency, in part because of changes to ocean water. ","url":"/Technology/video/whale-songs-changed-decades-59611811","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.