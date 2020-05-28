Whistleblowers say Facebook hasn’t addressed illegal drug sales on platform

More
A group of whistleblowers reportedly filed a complaint against Facebook to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
1:00 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whistleblowers say Facebook hasn’t addressed illegal drug sales on platform
I. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A group of whistleblowers reportedly filed a complaint against Facebook to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70931805","title":"Whistleblowers say Facebook hasn’t addressed illegal drug sales on platform","url":"/Technology/video/whistleblowers-facebook-hasnt-addressed-illegal-drug-sales-platform-70931805"}