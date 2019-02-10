What is Wi-Fi 6?

More
This latest version of Wi-Fi, also called 802.11 ax, is touted as having faster speeds than the current wireless standard, 802.11 ac (potentially 10 times faster).
0:50 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is Wi-Fi 6?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"This latest version of Wi-Fi, also called 802.11 ax, is touted as having faster speeds than the current wireless standard, 802.11 ac (potentially 10 times faster).","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66011400","title":"What is Wi-Fi 6?","url":"/Technology/video/wi-fi-66011400"}