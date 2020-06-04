Transcript for New York City forbids teachers from using 'Zoom'

Today's pick by baiting and they're in New York City if the latest school district to forbid teachers from using the popular video conferencing app. The head of the school system is blamed security problems including so called Zune balmy. Where people hijack meetings many teachers have been using zoom for remote learning. Meantime Microsoft has simple find its Skype video call service you no longer need to create an account or download software. Users can get unlimited Skype meetings. Are generating a link with just one click and sharing that with participants somewhere to zoom. An apple CEO Tim Cook says his company has produced more than twenty million mass to donate to health care workers worldwide. And more are on the way cook says apple is also making they shields and plans to donate one million per week. Starting this week so mean Frontline health care workers Sony that vital equipment to save lives and protect themselves. Build your tech bytes.

