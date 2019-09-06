1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke

More
On "This Week," George Stephanopoulos interviews Beto O'Rourke, one of the more than 20 Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
15:04 | 06/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:04","description":"On \"This Week,\" George Stephanopoulos interviews Beto O'Rourke, one of the more than 20 Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"63587135","title":"1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke","url":"/ThisWeek/video/2020-candidate-beto-orourke-63587135"}